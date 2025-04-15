Breaking

LG Sinha launches Dr. Suraj Gupte’s Pediatric Education Network Portal

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched the online portal of Pediatric Education Network, a free-to-access digital platform curated and developed by eminent Pediatrician and Academician, Dr Suraj Gupte.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated Dr Suraj Gupte and everyone associated with the initiative, which aims to enhance Pediatric healthcare education and empower practitioners, medical professionals, students, and institutions with credible and up-to-date resources.

Pediatric Education Network is a comprehensive, user-friendly portal designed to serve as a centralized hub for the knowledge of child health. It features a wealth of resources including lectures, clinical guidelines, case studies, interactive modules, and expert insights— a ‘free to access’ feature for all medical professionals, students, and institutions. The portal https://drsurajgupte.com/ seeks to bridge geographical and academic gaps in Pediatric education.

The launch ceremony at Raj Bhawan was attended by several leading healthcare professionals, former Professors, senior Pediatricians and prominent citizens including Dr Sanjeev K Digra; Dr Ashok Gupta, Dr Ghanshyam Saini, Dr Sunil Dutt Sharma, Dr Kewal Samnotra and Dr Gotam Goel; Shri Rakesh Gupta, former President CCI Jammu; and Shri Subhash Gupte, Smt Shamma Bakshi, Shri Rajendra Gupte and Shri Robin Bakshi – members of Pediatric Education Network Foundation.

You Might Also Like

CS takes stock of security, other arrangements for upcoming Assembly Polls

“It is not a panic situation”: Dr Randeep Guleria amid recent spike in Covid-19 cases

India deploys MiG-29 fighter jets squadron at Srinagar to handle threats from enemies on both fronts

Nepal PM Prachanda’s 4-day official visit to India begins today

Sports events of police aimed to channelise youths’ energy into positive way : IGP Kashmir

Share This Article
Previous Article Former Minister, Senior BJP Leader Er Abdul Ghani Kohli calls on LG Sinha 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Former Minister, Senior BJP Leader Er Abdul Ghani Kohli calls on LG Sinha 
Breaking
Trial runs of Vande Bharat train conducted on Katra-Sangaldan link of Jammu – Kashmir
Breaking
“Hopeful that J&K will regain status of state”: CM Omar Abdullah
Developing Story
CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates 3x50m Span Bridge at Rohmoo, Pulwama 
Breaking