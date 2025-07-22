LG Sinha launches dedicated web portal for terror victim families in J&K

Srinagar, July 22: In a significant move to provide institutionalized support to victims of terrorism, Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today launched a dedicated portal for the terror victim families in Jammu Kashmir.

“The initiative will streamline and expedite the process of providing relief, compassionate appointments, and other forms of assistance to those who have suffered from terrorism in the UT,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Web portal, developed by the Home Department in collaboration with NIC, will serve as a centralized platform to capture and maintain comprehensive district-wise data on Terrorism-affected families. The details of any encroachments on the property of the victims or their NOKs are also being captured.

It will ensure that no legitimate case is left unaddressed and timely support is extended to eligible families in terms of financial relief, ex-gratia compensation and compassionate employment while ensuring elimination of any bogus or multiple claims.

The Lieutenant Governor is personally monitoring and overseeing the redressal of all cases across the UT of J&K.

A toll- free helpline numbers have also been established at the offices of the Divisional Commissioners in both Jammu (0191-2478995) and Kashmir (0194-2487777) divisions, to facilitate the registration of any overlooked or pending claims.

These helplines are being attended through dedicated control rooms as citizen interfaces for receiving grievances or queries related to pending government support to terror affected families viz. compensation, Ex- gratia relief and Compassionate appointments.

The helplines have been staffed with trained personnel and will be integrated with the centralized application to ensure that every claim is formally recorded and acted upon.

In order to ensure regular oversight, coordination, and follow-up on the grievances and pending claims, Special Monitoring Cells have been constituted in the offices of Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.

These Special Cells will periodically review the status of pending and resolved cases, analyze delays or bottlenecks in processing, and coordinate with relevant departments to ensure timely and just resolution of claims.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shri Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Shri Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home Department; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Shri M Raju, Commissioner Secretary, GAD; Shri Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Shri Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Shri VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Shri Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu and S. Jaskaran Singh Modi, SIO, NIC were present, in person and through virtual mode.