LG Sinha Joins Yoga Enthusiasts to celebrate International Day of Yoga 2025

"Yoga reduces stress and enhances quality of life": LG

RK Online Desk
Srinagar, June 21: The Lieutenant Governor,  Manoj Sinha participated in 11th International Yoga Day Celebration with Yoga enthusiasts and performed Asanas as per the laid down Common Yoga Protocol. The Lieutenant Governor said that in today’s fast-paced world, the importance of Yoga is immeasurable.

“Yoga reduces stress and enhances quality of life. This year’s International Yoga Day theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ highlights holistic approach to health for humanity. This ancient Indian tradition ensures mental and spiritual harmony in the society and harmonises the body, mind and spirit”.

The Lieutenant Governor appealed to the people to incorporate Yoga into daily routines and motivate others to practice Yoga for a happy living.

