LG Sinha issues directives on pilgrims’ safety

Srinagar, July 05: There was a minor accident at Chanderkote when a Pahalgam bound vehicle collided with other stationary vehicles due to brake failure. 36 pilgrims had received minor injuries.

They were discharged after preliminary treatment and now on their way to holy cave. The Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha said, “By the blessings of Lord Shiva, all the devotees are safe. Our priority is the safety of all pilgrims. Directed the officials concerned to implement comprehensive safety measures for vehicles of pilgrims undertaking Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and ensure safety checks at all key locations and uninterrupted availability of food and medicines at Yatra route”.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor spoke to Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Mohammad Alyas Khan, Deputy Commissioner Ramban to provide all necessary assistance to injured pilgrims. He had asked the senior officials to remain on alert and ensure all necessary arrangements for hassle-free journey of pilgrims.

The Lieutenant Governor applauded the swift response of the district administration and health officials.