LG Sinha interacts with officers of Higher Command Course-54

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with the officers attending Higher Command Course – 54 at Army War College Mhow.

The Lieutenant Governor addressed the officers and faculty members of Army War College at Raj Bhawan and discussed contemporary Geo-Political and Geo-Strategic Issues, besides Counter-Terrorism Strategy and whole-of-government approach to dismantle terror ecosystem.

“I congratulate and thank the outstanding officers of the three services for keeping all citizens safe and safeguarding the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the Country. We must vow to eliminate every terrorist and terrorist organization that threatens our safety, security and prosperity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also shared a range of key reforms and initiatives taken by the J&K UT administration and security apparatus in the past few years to ensure inclusive development, peace and prosperity.

Lt Gen Harjeet Singh Sahi, Commandant, Army War College, faculty members and senior officers of the Security Forces were present.