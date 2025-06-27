LG Sinha interacts with NCC Cadets at Special National Integration Camp at Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with National Cadet Corps (NCC) Cadets at the Special National Integration Camp, today at Chinar Auditorium, Badami Bagh Cantt, Srinagar.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor commended the NCC Directorate, J&K and Ladakh, Headquarters 15 Corps and Headquarters 31 Sub Area for organising Special National Integration Camp to provide an opportunity to expose youth from various parts of the country to the rich culture and traditions of J&K and present inspiring example of unity in diversity.

“National Cadet Corps shapes young minds and proudly serves society and the nation. NCC cadets have displayed courage and novel approach to challenges to societal progress. Priceless values like discipline, team work, leadership and dedication have helped the NCC cadets to build a better future,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the invaluable contribution of National Cadet Corps, one of the largest and most dynamic youth organizations in the country, to strengthening national unity. He said, the NCC has preserved and promoted nation’s cultural values and traditions.

“I see the talented young men and women of the NCC as the custodians of India’s ancient civilization. Also, the NCC cadets from across the country, participating in this Special National Integration Camp, will become brand ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the youth to inculcate the spirit of ‘Nation First’ and motivate people to discharge their duties towards the nation.

“Youth are our hope for a brighter future. Youth are the most valuable assets for any region and government. Youth are the true catalysts of change in society. Youth must imbibe the profound values of the NCC – discipline, unity, leadership, and selfless service and work collectively to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the message should also be conveyed through the Special National Integration Camp that the participation of the youth in the planning and development process at the grassroots level should be ensured so that socio-economic development can be fully realized.

The NCC should be seen as a bridge between the administration and youth aspirations. By leveraging the NCC’s network and connect, we can ensure the active participation of youth in various nation-building activities.

This special camp is also an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in achieving the goal of youth-led development and to prepare a roadmap for the future, the Lieutenant Governor further said.

The Lieutenant Governor lauded NCC Cadets’ remarkable efforts during Operation Sindoor. “Our NCC cadets rose to the occasion during difficult times. Beyond their selfless service in relief camps across border districts, they also proactively organized blood donation drives. Through these commendable deeds, they have unequivocally elevated the prestige of NCC,” he said.

On the occasion, NCC cadets delivered captivating performances that vividly showcased India’s rich and diverse cultures. As many as 340 cadets and NCC officers from all over the country are participating in the camp.

GOC 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava; Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education Department, Shri Shantmanu; Additional Director General, NCC Directorate J&K and Ladakh, Maj Gen Anupinder Bevli; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Shri Vijay Bidhuri; Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services & Sports, Shri Sarmad Hafeez; Officers of NCC Directorates, NCC cadets from across the country were present.

Padma Shri Farooq Ahmed Mir; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shri Akshay Labroo and senior officers of Civil Administration, Police and Security Forces were also present.