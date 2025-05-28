BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha interacts with members of Kashmir Women’s Organisation

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
Oplus_0

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the members of Kashmir Women’s Organisation at Raj Bhawan.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations to everyone associated with the Organisation dedicated to Women Empowerment. He said Nari Shakti have continuously demonstrated excellence in every sector contributing to J&K UT’s growth and prosperity.

“Today, our daughters are scripting new history. They are emerging as role models and accomplishing new heights of success in diverse fields. They are pillars of our socio-economic progress and driving force behind accelerated development,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the Indian Constitution has given equal rights to women without any discrimination.

“In the last few years, we have intensified the efforts through dedicated programmes and initiatives for women empowerment. Our aim is to ensure that our daughters have greater opportunities in key sectors so that they can contribute in the journey of Viksit Bharat and Aatm-Nirbhar Jammu Kashmir,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor conveyed his best wishes to all the members of Kashmir Women’s Organisation for their future endeavours.

Earlier, the members of the delegation briefed the Lieutenant Governor on several initiatives of their organisation aimed at women empowerment and encouraging their political participation and community engagement.

New School Timings implemented in Kashmir division to Combat Rising Temperatures: DSEK
Aditya-L1: Countdown for India’s first mission to Sun begins
Police attaches properties of proclaimed offenders under UAPA in Baramulla
Palhallan resident dies in Bangalore due to suspected cardiac arrest
Four thieves held in Kulgam, stolen property worth lakhs recovered: Police
Share This Article
Previous Article Dy CM inspects progress on 250 bedded IPD, Lab block in SKIMS Srinagar
Next Article SIA Kashmir arrested man evading arrest for 2 years in Narco-terror module
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Back-to-back meetings at Gulmarg and Pahalgam aimed at restoring public confidence: CM Omar Abdullah 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Sajad Lone warns of societal fallout from J&K Govt’s reservation missteps, calling it “Post-Dated Cheque for Disaster”
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
SIA Kashmir arrested man evading arrest for 2 years in Narco-terror module
Breaking
Dy CM inspects progress on 250 bedded IPD, Lab block in SKIMS Srinagar
Breaking