LG Sinha interacts with members of Kashmir Women’s Organisation

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the members of Kashmir Women’s Organisation at Raj Bhawan.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations to everyone associated with the Organisation dedicated to Women Empowerment. He said Nari Shakti have continuously demonstrated excellence in every sector contributing to J&K UT’s growth and prosperity.

“Today, our daughters are scripting new history. They are emerging as role models and accomplishing new heights of success in diverse fields. They are pillars of our socio-economic progress and driving force behind accelerated development,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the Indian Constitution has given equal rights to women without any discrimination.

“In the last few years, we have intensified the efforts through dedicated programmes and initiatives for women empowerment. Our aim is to ensure that our daughters have greater opportunities in key sectors so that they can contribute in the journey of Viksit Bharat and Aatm-Nirbhar Jammu Kashmir,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor conveyed his best wishes to all the members of Kashmir Women’s Organisation for their future endeavours.

Earlier, the members of the delegation briefed the Lieutenant Governor on several initiatives of their organisation aimed at women empowerment and encouraging their political participation and community engagement.