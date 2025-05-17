LG Sinha interacts with members of Armed Forces 

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday interacted with the members of the Armed Forces.

In a video posted by ANI on X, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha says, “…The whole world has seen the bravery of the Indian armed forces and then they (Pakistan) started pleading all over the world… We have never been in favour of war. We want to live in peace. Today, we are the fifth-largest economy in the world and want to become the fourth-largest economy in a few days.”

“We are moving ahead with the dream of a developed India. But our neighbour is bent on destroying humanity on the strength of debt. I think they must have learnt a lesson from the reply given.”the post reads.

“There is nothing in Pakistan that is beyond the reach of the Indian Army… Again, I salute your valour, bravery and devotion towards Maa Bharati and pray to God that whenever such a crisis comes, the country should know that our country is in the safe hands of heroes like you… Bharat Mata ki Jai…”LG Sinha said .