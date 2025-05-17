BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha increases ex-gratia relief under Security Related Expenditure (SRE) 

SRINAGAR, MAY 17: In a major decision, the Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha has increased the ex-gratia relief under Security Related Expenditure (SRE) in respect of death/disability/injury of civilians and government employees due to violence or any other form of civil commotion.

This enhancement is over and above the Central Scheme for Assistance to civilian victims of terrorist violence under which Rs. 5 lakhs are paid for death and permanent disability.

In case of a death of a civilian, the ex-gratia has been increased from Rs.1 Lakh to Rs.2.5 lakh, which is two-and-a-half-fold increase (250% enhancement). In case of permanent disability due to violence or civil commotion, the ex-gratia has been enhanced from Rs.75,000 to Rs.1.5 lakh.

In case of death of ex-servicemen (Police), the ex-gratia has been increased by 200%, from existing Rs.2 Lakh to Rs.4 Lakh. In case of permanent disability for ex-police personnel, ex-gratia has been enhanced from Rs.75,000 to Rs. 1.5 Lakh.

At present, in case of death of a Magistrate on duty, the existing ex-gratia is Rs.2 Lakh. This has been enhanced to Rs. 5 Lakh by the Lieutenant Governor. In case of permanent disability of Magistrate while on duty, the ex-gratia would be Rs.1.5 Lakh.

Under the SRE scheme, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also approved the ex-gratia for village defence guards. In case of death of VDGs, the ex-gratia has been enhanced from Rs.1 Lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh and in case of permanent disability, the ex-gratia would be Rs.1.5 Lakh.

In case of death of government employee while on duty due to violence, the ex-gratia has been increased by 500% and it has been enhanced to Rs.5 Lakh from existing Rs.1 Lakh. In case of permanent disability, the ex-gratia has been increased from Rs. 75,000 to Rs.1.5 Lakh.

The Lieutenant Governor paid tributes to the people who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. He said, India has been subjected to cross-border terrorism for many decades but “Operation Sindoor” has drawn a new red line, marking a shift from deterrence to direct action.

“Pakistan will have to pay a very heavy price for any future misadventure. Our response will be visible and forceful. At the same time, we are focusing on the well-being of the people playing a highly effective role in ensuring internal security and holistic development of Jammu Kashmir Union territory.

It is my commitment to ensure that the NoKs of martyred citizens, ex policemen, VDGs and Government employees live a life of comfort and dignity,” the Lieutenant Governor further said.

