LG Sinha inaugurates National Tribal Festival at Gurez

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the National Tribal Festival at Gurez. The Two-Day Tribal Festival celebrates the culture and tradition of Dard-Shina tribal community.

Addressing the gathering through virtual mode, the Lieutenant Governor lauded the immense contribution of Tribal community to cultural diversity of the country. He also paid tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

“I consider the Dard-Shina tribal community to be the most precious treasure of India, which is inspiring the people to preserve their traditions and rituals. Its rich traditions are a guiding light for us. The Dard-Shina community’s deep connection to nature has shaped a unique culture and set of values. They impart a powerful lesson to humanity to lead a sustainable lifestyle in harmony with nature.

Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the priceless tribal culture is being preserved and their ancient glory and dignity is restored,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the Central Government has always focussed on empowering the tribal community and transforming their lives.

“Decades of injustice against tribals ended in August 2019. Various transformative initiatives have enhanced the socio-economic conditions of tribal brothers and sisters.

Gurez was connected to grid power in 2023 for the first time since 1947. This reflects our commitment to Gurez and Dard-Shina community,” he said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor dedicated the Shina Gilgit 88.8 FM Radio Station to the Dard-Shina tribal community. He said the community radio station will inspire young generation to preserve and cherish the values, knowledge and traditions of the community

The Lieutenant Governor suggested that the new radio station should broadcast the rich history of the tribal community, through a dedicated weekly program.

“Gurez was developed and established as the most favourite offbeat tourist destination of the country. Today Gurez is ranked as a top travel destination of the country and it is considered as a haven for outdoor enthusiasts with its serene landscapes and picturesque villages.

The community radio programmes must reflect its natural, artistic and cultural heritage,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the Indian Army, Tribal Affairs Department, District Administration and various voluntary organizations for their dedication to promote the priceless cultural heritage of Dard-Shina community.

Captivating performances by the Artists from J&K and other states celebrating “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” received special appreciation from the Lieutenant Governor.

Members of the tribal community were also honoured for their service to the society and the Indian Army.

Javed Ahmed Rana, Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment; Nazir Ahmad Khan, Member of Legislative Assembly from Gurez; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Prasanna Ramaswamy G, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department; Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, senior officials of security forces, civil and police administration, and people from all walks of life in large number attended the inaugural ceremony.