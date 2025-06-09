LG Sinha Inaugurates mass distribution drive of aids & appliances for Divyangjan

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday Inaugurated mass distribution drive of aids & appliances for Divyangjan.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Inaugurated mass distribution drive of aids & appliances for Divyangjan, earlier today. Initiative by Directorate of Social Welfare, Jammu under two key centrally sponsored schemes RVY & ADIP aims to improve lives of senior citizens with disabilities & to empower Divyangjan.”

“I strongly believe that people with disabilities have special abilities and they possess unique strengths and perspectives. I admire their exceptional resilience, problem-solving skills and empathy towards others in the society.” the post reads.

“I assure our Divyangjan that administration is committed to ensure equality and equal opportunity to them in every sphere of life and they will always be treated as equals in terms of rights, access, and dignity.” LG added.

“The GOI and J&K UT Administration is also committed to fairness and opportunity tailored to individual needs of our senior citizens. I will personally ensure that systemic inequities and accessibility barriers—physical, digital, and social are completely removed.”he added.