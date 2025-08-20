BreakingKashmir

LG Sinha inaugurates Administrative Block and Amphitheatre at Central University of Kashmir

"Our growth model should focus on creating human capital that can contribute significantly to economic growth": LG

RK Online Desk
Ganderbal, August 20: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the Administrative Block and Amphitheatre at Central University of Kashmir, Tulmulla Campus, Ganderbal.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor spoke about the need for vital contribution by academicians and students as India is poised for significant growth over the next two decades with the ultimate objective of Viksit Bharat@ 2047.

“Our growth model should focus on creating human capital that can contribute significantly to economic growth,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the importance of providing an engaging learning environment, foster critical thinking and life skills, problem solving and innovation among students.

“We must get rid of ‘Sab Chalta hai Attitude’ and make revolutionary changes in the old curriculum of Colleges and Universities to transform India into a knowledge economy. Our topmost priority should be investment in human capital, innovation and research.

Adequate attention must be given to interdisciplinary courses. Apart from developing creativity, innovation, thinking, skills, the interdisciplinary courses also help in making the students aware of their social and moral responsibilities,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the university is the axis of development and the students are its periphery. Human development is never mechanical. It requires a better university, teachers and learning environment, he added.

“Due to rapid growth and evolving technology, we need human resources with exceptional qualities. They should have lifelong learning skills and the ability to change with time for re-skilling and up-skilling,” the Lieutenant Governor further said.

The occasion also witnessed the commencement of a 7-day induction programme for newly recruited faculty of the Central University of Kashmir.

Prof. A. Ravindra Nath, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir; Shri Rajiv Pandey, DIG Central Kashmir Range; Shri Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal; Head of Departments, faculty members, staff and students of the university were present.

