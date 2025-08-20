BreakingKashmir

LG Sinha Inaugurates Administrative Block & Amphitheatre of Central University of Kashmir 

LG highlights importance of providing engaging learning environment, foster critical thinking & life skills

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday Inaugurated Administrative Block & Amphitheatre of Central University of Kashmir today.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Inaugurated Administrative Block & Amphitheatre of Central University of Kashmir today. I spoke about the need for vital contribution by academicians & students as India is poised for significant growth over the next two decades with ultimate objective of Viksit Bharat@2047.”

“I also highlighted importance of providing engaging learning environment, foster critical thinking & life skills, problem solving and innovation among students. Our growth model should focus on creating human capital that can contribute significantly to economic growth”, the post reads.

 

