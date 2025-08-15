LG Sinha Hoists National Flag at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on 79th Independence Day

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 15: On the occasion of 79th Independence Day, Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha hoisted and saluted the National Flag at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar. He conveyed his heartiest greetings and good wishes to all.

The Lieutenant Governor paid tributes to the freedom fighters and brave hearts of Police, Army and CAPFs. He also paid homage to the citizens who lost their lives due to the tragic cloudburst in Chashoti, Kishtwar.

“On this Independence Day, let us take a pledge that no individual or village is left out of this historic journey of peace and progress. As we watch tricolour flying high, let us look ahead with pride, confidence and hope towards a better and brighter future for UT of Jammu Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said:

“Hoisted our National Flag at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on the occasion of 79th Independence Day. I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to all. This is a day we salute our tricolor and feel pride in watching it fly high in the sky.

I join every citizen in paying homage to our freedom fighters, whose undying love for Motherland secured us our freedom. I pay tribute to civilian martyrs, who were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22.

I also thank our armed forces, our brave soldiers, security, intelligence agencies Jammu Kashmir Police and every personnel involved in ‘Operation Sindoor’ & ‘Operation Mahadev’ for their bravery and commitment to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

My heart also goes out to the families affected by cloudburst in Chashoti, Kishtwar. I am devastated by this natural calamity and express my condolences to the bereaved families. Relief Operations are underway on war footing.

It is our duty to wipe out every single terrorist from our sacred Motherland. While armed forces, CAPF and J&K Police are working with commitment to crush terrorism, the patriotic fervor and society’s collective effort will definitely make Jammu Kashmir terror-free.

We must work with one single aim, with one single purpose to make Jammu Kashmir strong and self-reliant in every sector. We must dedicate ourselves to attain the goal of equality and prosperity for all.

Let us rededicate ourselves to build a better life for our farmers, youth and women. Let us work towards building a prosperous rural economy and empower the working classes for societal transformation.

On this Independence Day, let us take a pledge that no individual or village is left out of this historic journey of peace and progress. As we watch tricolour flying high, let us look ahead with pride, confidence and hope towards a better and brighter future for UT of Jammu Kashmir.”