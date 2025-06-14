BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha hands over job letter to Pahalgam attack victim Aadil’s wife

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over a job letter to the Pahalgam terror Attack victim, Syed Aadil Hussain’s wife.

According to details available with news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) the LG today visited the residence of Aadil, who was killed along with 25 tourists in April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in Hapatnard area today.

He later handed over a job letter to Aadil’s wife, Gulnaz Akhter to honour his sacrifice and support the grieving family.

Speaking to the reporters, the Lt Governor said they had already planned to meet with the grieving family and provide assistance to them.

He said permanant job to the family member of the victim was aimed to assist them as they have lost their sole breadwinner—(KNO)

KU Vice Chancellor calls on LG Sinha, Expresses gratitude for NAAC A++ Accreditation
KU, Azim Premji University, SMC sign MoU to improve quality of education in Srinagar schools
JKEDI organizes day long Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme in collaboration with GDC Kupwara
“If Pakistan fires a single bullet at Indian forces the same will be responded with artillery shell” : Amit Shah in Jammu
Srinagar Smart City bags Excellence Award in Urban Transport for multimodal sustainable public transport initiatives
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article NEET (UG) 2025 results declared
Next Article Kashmir Timber Association meets forest Minister, Discusses regulatory reforms 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Kashmir Timber Association meets forest Minister, Discusses regulatory reforms 
Breaking Kashmir
NEET (UG) 2025 results declared
Breaking Education National
LG Sinha Addresses Closing Ceremony of Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan at Khudwani- Kulgam
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
MEA shares emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals in Iran amid escalating tensions
Breaking World