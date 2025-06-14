LG Sinha hands over job letter to Pahalgam attack victim Aadil’s wife

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over a job letter to the Pahalgam terror Attack victim, Syed Aadil Hussain’s wife.

According to details available with news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) the LG today visited the residence of Aadil, who was killed along with 25 tourists in April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in Hapatnard area today.

He later handed over a job letter to Aadil’s wife, Gulnaz Akhter to honour his sacrifice and support the grieving family.

Speaking to the reporters, the Lt Governor said they had already planned to meet with the grieving family and provide assistance to them.

He said permanant job to the family member of the victim was aimed to assist them as they have lost their sole breadwinner—(KNO)