LG Sinha hands over appointment letters to 80 NoKs of terror victims in Jammu

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today handed over the appointment letters to 80 Next of Kins (NoKs) of terror victims, at Jammu.

Following the historic event in Baramulla, where 40 terror-victim families received appointment letters, this marks yet another significant step in delivering justice to those who have suffered from terrorism in Jammu Kashmir.

The families of terror victims courageously spoke out, sharing their harrowing experiences and exposing the role of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and their sympathizers.

The Lieutenant Governor paid homage to civilian martyrs and shared the pain and grief of the families of victims of terrorism.

“Common citizens of J&K endured unspeakable trauma caused by Pakistan sponsored terrorists and the terror ecosystem that was pulling the strings. Terror victim families were threatened into silence. Their sufferings were ignored to shield the perpetrators and those aided them.

Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are determined to crush terrorism and bring those aiding and abetting terror outfits to justice. I assure the terror victim families that the perpetrators will be punished,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor narrated the heartrending incident of 21st July 2001 when Smt. Tara Devi, a resident of Cherji village, Kishtwar sacrificed her life while protecting her son from the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

“On 30th April 1998, Pakistani terrorists slit the throats of Smt Gyan Devi and her one-and-a-half-year-old son Kikar Singh in Balgran village of Kishtwar.

On 5th April 2005, Shri Ashfaq Ahmed, from Doda, a member of the Village Defense Committee was martyred in an encounter with terrorists. His son Shamim Ahmed was only 7 years old at that time.

For decades, countless families and their loved ones lost to Pakistan sponsored terrorism, were reduced to mere statistics, their pain unheard, their tears unwiped. Finally, after all this time, justice has come knocking at their doors.

After years of grief and suffering, terror victim families of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban Poonch, Rajouri, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi get Justice.

Dharma’s victory over Adharma is inevitable. We are committed to ensuring justice for every terror victim family, making their rehabilitation, jobs, financial assistance, and livelihood opportunities our foremost responsibility. This initial step towards justice has already brought a ray of hope to the terror victim families. It is the beginning of a new era of justice in Jammu and Kashmir.

For too long, Pakistan sponsored terrorists and its supporters, conflict entrepreneurs and separatist ecosystem suppressed the voice of thousands of victim families. The fabricated narratives of separatist elements are now crumbling,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that an internal web portal has been launched and a centralized database of terror victim families is being developed to monitor and process all cases, ensuring timely relief. Additionally, helplines are now active in every district of Jammu and Kashmir for victims to register grievances. Further support is available through divisional helplines, staffed by trained employees, at the offices of the Divisional Commissioners.

Deputy Commissioners in every district are now receiving a steady flow of applications, which are being thoroughly scrutinized. We are also integrating a mechanism in the portal for extending self employment assistance to the members of terror victim families. Furthermore, appointment letters and other assistance will be handed over to Terror Victim Families in large numbers on 5th August, in Srinagar. This process will continue till every terror victim family gets justice, the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed gratitude to all the officials for working with sensitivity and readiness to address the issues of Terror victim families.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also spoke on the unfortunate incident that occurred in Jammu on the 24th July. “Don’t touch the innocent and don’t spare the guilty” is our policy. Police have taken effective action. SIT has been constituted and magisterial investigation has been ordered. Two officials have been suspended. Further action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also congratulated the Security Forces, J&K Police and all the personnel for eliminating Pakistan sponsored terrorists during the anti-terror operation in Srinagar.

Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo; DGP, Nalin Prabhat; Principal Secretary Home, Chandrakar Bharti; Commissioner Secretary, GAD M Raju; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; IGP Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, Deputy Commissioners of various districts, senior officials and family members of victims of terrorism were present.

Hon’ble Chairpersons of District Development Councils, Hon’ble Members of Legislative Assembly, and members of various social organizations were also present.