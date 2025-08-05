LG Sinha hands over 250 job letters to family members of terror victims

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to family members of terror-hit victims at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the event was aimed at supporting families who lost their loved ones in terror-related incidents by providing government employment to eligible family members.

He said 250 letters of appointment were given by LG Sinha himself to the victims and family members from the north, south and central Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor also interacted with the victim-families and assured them of the administration’s continued commitment to their welfare and rehabilitation.

Notably, the event was organised on the occasion of 5th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation—(KNO)