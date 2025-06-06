LG Sinha greets People on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has greeted the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha, which will be celebrated on Saturday, June 07, 2025.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor said: “Eid Mubarak! Heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Eid embodies the spirit of sacrifice and forgiveness. Let us reiterate our resolve to strengthen the foundations of unity, harmony and brotherhood in the society and work with love and compassion to ensure the well-being of all.

May this festival spread peace and bring prosperity to all”.