LG Sinha greets people on Mahavir Jayanti

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, which will be celebrated on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: “Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

Lord Mahavir’s teachings of non-violence, compassion, truth, peace and humility guide us to the path of happiness and contentment. As we celebrate Mahavir Jayanti, let us embrace the path of Ahimsa (non-violence) and Satya (truth) and work for peace, harmony, and welfare of humanity”.