LG Sinha greets people on Jyeshtha Ashtami

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings and good wishes on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, which is being celebrated on June 03,2025.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: “On the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, I extend my heartiest greetings to everyone, especially our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters.

May the divine blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani continue to illuminate our paths, ushering in peace, happiness, and prosperity for all. May the spirit of this sacred occasion further strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, fostering harmony and mutual respect across the communities. Let us on this auspicious day dedicate ourselves to selfless service to the nation and the welfare of people.”