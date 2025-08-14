LG Sinha greets People on Independence Day

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people of J&K UT on the occasion of 79th Independence Day. In a message, the Lieutenant Governor wrote:

“My dear brothers and sisters of Jammu Kashmir,On the sacred occasion of our 79th Independence Day, I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to all of you. This is a day we salute our tricolor and feel pride in watching it fly high in the sky. I also join every citizen in paying homage to all the freedom fighters and founding fathers of the nation, who made great sacrifices to realize the dream of an Independent India. On this momentous occasion, let us solemnly remember all the martyrs. The remembrance of their martyrdom will forever live on in our hearts. Their sacrifices have left a lasting impression that transcends time and will always inspire us. I pay tribute to civilian martyrs, who were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22.

While the country is celebrating the festival of Independence, my heart also goes out to the families affected by cloudburst in Chashoti, Kishtwar. I am devastated by this natural calamity and express my condolences to the bereaved families. We are working with the Whole of Government Approach to bring the situation under control and provide all the necessary assistance to the affected families.

Today, on this auspicious day of Independence, I offer my heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces, the CAPFs and Jammu Kashmir Police whose eternal vigil and protection of every citizen under challenging circumstances have ushered in peace enabling all of us to work towards future progress, prosperity and inclusive development of this beautiful Union Territory. I also thank our armed forces, our brave soldiers, security, intelligence agencies and every personnel involved in ‘Operation Sindoor’ for their bravery and commitment to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. It is also a day to salute our valiant soldiers of Army, CRPF and Jammu Kashmir Police for successful ‘Operation Mahadev’ and send them good wishes for their dedication in the service of the nation. India has drawn a new red line. Any act of terror will be considered as an act of war and we will give the enemy a fitting response. On this day, let us also take a pledge to foil the efforts of terrorists, dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism to make Jammu Kashmir terror-free.

Today, I also extend my felicitations to farmers, workers, teachers, professionals, scientists, business communities, youth and Nari Shakti for their tremendous contributions towards socio-economic growth of Jammu Kashmir. I have full faith in their abilities in building Viksit Bharat. The 21st Century is a century of India and Jammu Kashmir is deeply connected to the aspirations of our great nation. Tiranga Yatra is now one of our biggest festivals and entire Jammu Kashmir participates in Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan. The patriotic fervor and involvement of men, women, youths and senior citizens holding the glorious Tricolour across the UT is an inspiration for the country.

Jammu Kashmir has received a strong development thrust in the past five years and we have built a Union Territory which is prosperous, peaceful, just, humane and treating all its citizens as equal. Democracy has become stronger in the Union Territory. Today, Jammu Kashmir is on the move full of self-confidence and ready to contribute in nation building. We are marching together with just one identity as Indian and determined to serve Mother India till the last breath.

Having walked seventy-nine long years since independence, it is time for every section of society to introspect on the goals achieved so far and contemplate future course of action. Pujya Mahatma Gandhiji had once said about his dreams of an Independent India. Gandhi Ji had said, “I will work for an India where the poorest of the poor feel that this country and this nation belongs to them and that they have a major role in its construction”. In the past five years, my effort was to build Jammu Kashmir of Pujya Gandhi Ji’s dream. We have excelled in many areas. Kashmir is now connected to India’s rail network and the dream of Kashmir to Kanyakumari rail connectivity is now a reality. Industrial development has taken deep roots. The benefits of unprecedented economic growth have reached all sections of society. Ease of living has been ensured for both urban and rural population. Women, youth and farmers have been empowered. The entire world is witnessing the transformation of Jammu Kashmir and it is my firm belief that with collective participation of people we will create a bright and peaceful Jammu Kashmir.

Let all of us reaffirm our commitment to work shoulder to shoulder and build a Viksit Bharat. I appeal to all to contribute their fullest to this momentous task. With these words, I once again greet everyone on the occasion of Independence Day”.

Jai Hind!

Jai Bharat!