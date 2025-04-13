Breaking

LG Sinha greets on the eve of Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: “On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all.

Babasaheb played a key role in shaping the destiny of India and left an indelible impression on our national life and the society. As a champion of down-trodden, Babasaheb fought against all forms of social and economic inequalities. His visionary ideals, rooted in the relentless pursuit of social justice, continue to serve as a beacon of hope and an unwavering source of inspiration for all.

On this day, let us rededicate ourselves to upholding the noble values of Babasaheb and work together to build a united, equal, just, and humane society based on mutual trust, tolerance, and cooperation”.

