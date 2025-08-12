BreakingKashmir

LG Sinha Flags Off Tiranga Yatra From Dal Lake 

Thousands of people proudly joined to honour national flag

RK Online Desk
Srinagar, August 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday Flagged off Tiranga Yatra from Dal Lake.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Flagged off Tiranga Yatra from Dal Lake. Thousands of people proudly joined to honour national flag, which symbolizes our unity, pride & shared identity. Paid tributes to our forefathers & brave hearts who laid down their lives to keep the Tricolour flying high in its full glory.”

“Today is the day to celebrate success of our great nation, however, we should also introspect about our duties & build on our successes. We must also resolve to build the edifice of modern & prosperous J&K on the foundation of sacrifices of our soldiers of Army, CAPFs & Police,”the post reads .

“Tiranga is my Dharma. Tiranga is my strength. Tiranga is my heartbeat.For the sake of duty, may we again and again take birth on this holy land,”he added.

 

