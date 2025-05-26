LG Sinha flags-off ‘Physics Bharat Yatra’ from Udhampur

Udhampur, May 26: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today flagged off the ‘Physics Bharat Yatra’ from Udhampur.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor lauded the excellent initiative being spearheaded by Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) and the National Anveshika Network of India (NANI) under the leadership of eminent physicist Padma Shri Dr HC Verma to foster experimental science learning and igniting curiosity, creativity and scientific temper among students.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the Physics Bharat Yatra covering every district of India, will unify diverse regions under a shared mission to revive the joy of learning science.

He extended his felicitations and best wishes to everyone associated with the visionary and transformative journey aimed at connecting a network of schools, educators and learners through immersive interactions.

“When science is deeply woven into the fabric of society, it not only fosters innovation but it can also significantly shape the direction of a nation by improving the quality of living for the entire society,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that, in the past one decade under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the thinking of India towards Aatmnirbharata has changed.

“Our scientists know that India cannot depend on others to defend her. We have developed our own indigenous capabilities and our successful attack is a symbol of resurgent India,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor attributed the success of Operation Sindoor to India’s indigenous defence capabilities, innovations in defence sector and technological advancements.

“Operation Sindoor has shown India’s scientific might. It has demonstrated that our scientists, defence personnel and jawans are second to none in the world. This victory is a tribute to their dedication. It is also a vindication of our steadfast commitment to self-reliance.

India’s military might is proof of our Scientist’s determination to comprehensively strengthen the national security and also put our economy on the growth trajectory. Our scientists are unwavering and determined to make historic strides in new areas of science and technology,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor, in his address, emphasised on capacity building of science teachers and bringing the new scientific advancements to the classroom and lab.

He urged the teaching community and educational institutions to provide the young researchers with a bigger canvas and bigger goals for experiments.

The Lieutenant Governor also called upon the Indian scientists and engineers making valuable contributions all over the world to consider returning home. He said, the conditions are now favorable for pioneering inventions and they can significantly contribute to India’s scientific and economic leadership.

“The confluence of Science, Spirituality, and Sanskar has powered India’s dominance globally. We are strategically investing in scientific and technological advancement to make India a leading global scientific power. Our scientists, innovators and researchers are determined to reclaim the ancient glory and build a developed India by 2047. It is our national resolve,” the Lieutenant Governor further said.

Padma Shri Dr HC Verma shared the vision and objective behind Physics Bharat Yatra. He said, the initiative aims to promote experiential and hands-on learning, and encourage the people, especially the youth to make Science a part of their day-to-day life.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also inspected the Physics Exhibition showcasing the students-led models and experiments.

Shri Pawan Kumar Gupta, Member of Legislative Assembly from Udhampur West; Shri Balwant Singh Mankotia, Member of Legislative Assembly from Chenani; Ms Sarah Rizvi DIG Udhampur -Reasi Range; Ms Saloni Rai, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur; Shri Mineesh Gulati, Coordinator Happy IAPT Anveshika Udhampur, senior officials, members of IAPT, students, teachers and prominent citizens were present.