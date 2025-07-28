BreakingJammu

LG Sinha flags off holy Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra from Jammu

LG extends his best wishes to all the pilgrims for a safe and spiritually-fulfilling journey

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Jammu, July 28: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of devotees for the holy Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas today.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his best wishes to all the pilgrims for a safe and spiritually-fulfilling journey.

“The sacred journey to the abode of Mahadev is an enlightening experience. I strongly believe this pilgrimage is the greatest alchemy and unveils secrets of life before the devotees,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the meticulous work done by Baba Amarnath and Budha Amarnath Yatri Nyas, tourism department, district administration, other stakeholders and organisations serving langar.

All the arrangements have been made for the annual pilgrimage and Budha Amarnath Ji Mela, the annual festival.

Interacting with the media persons, the Lieutenant Governor said: “In the first batch, more than 1000 pilgrims from across the country set off for the holy yatra of Shri Budha Amarnath Ji. Till yesterday, 3.77 lakh pilgrims have performed darshan at holy cave of Shri Amarnath ji. I hope that pilgrims from across the country will also arrive to pay their obeisance at Shri Budha Amarnath ji and pray to Bholenath for the peace and progress of J&K and the nation.

Eminent spiritual leaders; heads of religious organizations; public representatives; senior officers of civil administration, Police, security forces, prominent citizens, and devotees in large number were present at the Flag-off ceremony.

