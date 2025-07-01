LG Sinha flags off fleet of ambulances for Hospitals in Ramban and Anantnag Districts

Srinagar, July 01: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today flagged off the fleet of Ambulances for the Hospitals in Ramban and Anantnag Districts.

A total 5 Ambulances were donated by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) through M/S Quazigund Expressway Private Limited for Hospitals at Qazigund, Banihal, Ramban, Batote, and Gool, under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The deployment of the Ambulances will strengthen emergency healthcare services and ensure timely medical care to the people.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the NHAI and M/S Quazigund Expressway Private limited for their noble initiative.

He also asked the Deputy Commissioner Ramban to explore the possibilities for Hospital on Wheels for the remote areas of the district to ensure equitable, and quality healthcare to all.

Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Shri Mohammad Alyas Khan, Deputy Commissioner Ramban; Shri RS Yadav, NHAI Regional Officer, J&K; senior officials of NHAI and representatives of M/S Quazigund Expressway Private limited were present on the occasion at Raj Bhawan.