Breaking

LG Sinha flags off fleet of ambulances for Hospitals in Ramban and Anantnag Districts

Explore the possibilities for Hospital on Wheels for the remote areas of the district: LG to DC Ramban

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Srinagar, July 01: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today flagged off the fleet of Ambulances for the Hospitals in Ramban and Anantnag Districts.

A total 5 Ambulances were donated by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) through M/S Quazigund Expressway Private Limited for Hospitals at Qazigund, Banihal, Ramban, Batote, and Gool, under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The deployment of the Ambulances will strengthen emergency healthcare services and ensure timely medical care to the people.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the NHAI and M/S Quazigund Expressway Private limited for their noble initiative.

He also asked the Deputy Commissioner Ramban to explore the possibilities for Hospital on Wheels for the remote areas of the district to ensure equitable, and quality healthcare to all.

Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Shri Mohammad Alyas Khan, Deputy Commissioner Ramban; Shri RS Yadav, NHAI Regional Officer, J&K; senior officials of NHAI and representatives of M/S Quazigund Expressway Private limited were present on the occasion at Raj Bhawan.

Rescue Operation Launched To Trace Drowned Boy in River Jhelum
JKSSB defers CBT scheduled from March 16-April 4 till further intimation
SSP Anantnag flags off Bharat Darshan Tour for students from district
Police attaches property belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist handlers in Kupwara
Mughal road reopens after two-day closure
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Crime Branch Kashmir Produces Charge Report Against Accused For Submitting Fake Qualification Certificate
Next Article LG Sinha Chairs High-level Meeting, Discusses Issues of Terror Victim Families 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

MLA Khanyar Ali Mohammad Sagar Chairs Key JKSPDC Meeting at Srinagar’s Assembly Complex 
Breaking
ACB Finds Irregularities In Recruitment Process In Fire and Emergency Services Dept J&K 
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Man Arrested For Using Fake Yatra Card At Baltal: Police
Breaking
LG Sinha Chairs Meeting to Review Final Preparations for SANJY 2025
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News