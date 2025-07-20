LG Sinha felicitates the winners of ‘Pedal Through Paradise’ Cycle Race- 2025 organized by J&K Police at Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the felicitation ceremony of ‘Pedal Through Paradise’ Cycle Race- 2025 organized by J&K Police at Srinagar.

The Lieutenant Governor felicitated the winners and hailed the enthusiasm and spirit of unity amongst the participants. More than 5500 Cyclists from different parts of the country participated in 10 categories.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor saluted the sacrifice, dedication and valor of brave J&K Police personnel in securing peace and progress in the Union Territory.

“J&K Police stands as a testament to selfless service, duty and sacrifice. Its legacy is written by the blood of its brave personnel, whose ultimate sacrifices have strengthened national unity, established peace, inspired new hope and propelled J&K towards an era of peace and prosperity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also commended the innovative initiative of Jammu Kashmir Police under its Civic Action program which aims to nurture new dreams, instill new strength and create new aspirations in the lives of our youth.

“Pedal Through Paradise is not just a sporting event but a symbol of new Jammu Kashmir. It sends a powerful message to youth to choose the path of progress over violence and drug addiction,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor urged the youth to contribute towards building a terrorism-free, drug-free and Fit Jammu Kashmir.

“We must unite and wage a war against terrorism, its eco-system and drug addiction. It is my firm resolve to eliminate the ecosystem fueling terrorism and destroy the entire network responsible for radicalizing youth, supplying weapons, funding, targeting, and assisting terrorists.

Don’t touch the innocent and do not spare the guilty is our policy. We believe in establishing Peace and not buying Peace. Civil and Police administration is committed to delivering justice to the families of victims of Pakistan sponsored terrorism. We are determined to eliminate every terrorist along with its entire support system,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Shri Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Shri Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home Department; Shri S.J.M Gillani, Special Director General (Coordination); Shri Anand Jain, ADGP Armed Police; Shri M.K Sinha, ADGP Headquarters; Shri VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir, senior officers of Police and Civil Administration; members of J&K Cycling Association, prominent sports personalities and youth in large number were present at the felicitation ceremony.