LG Sinha felicitates the recipients of Amar Ujala Medhavi Chhatra Samman in Jammu

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the Medhavi Chhatra Samman Samaroh organized by Amar Ujala Group at Convention Centre Jammu, today.

The Lieutenant Governor felicitated the meritorious students of class 10th and 12th from JKBOSE. He congratulated and extended his best wishes to all the students.

“It is inspiring to see the soaring spirit of our young generation and equally firm resolve for nation building. The adventurous pursuit of our students will ensure a bright future for the nation and humanity.” the Lieutenant Governor said.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor called upon the educational institutions and teaching community to focus on the overall development of the youth, impart life values, encourage new ideas, promote creativity and independent thinking among the students while ensuring they have access to global standards of education.

“I firmly believe that the right balance of science and sanskar will provide students with the ability to face the challenges of the future. To fully exploit the potential of India’s growing economic power, school education must focus on developing scientific temper and curiosity among students,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He urged the Amar Ujala Group to dedicate a special award to recognize and honour students for unique innovations and research. The unique ideas, original and distinct essays and research papers of the students which reflect their individual personality and critical thinking should be honoured and celebrated, he added.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has gifted the National Education Policy to the nation’s education system, which has empowered the young generation.

He underscored that the education policy’s emphasis on value-based education, have ensured that the young students not only gain knowledge but also develop a moral and ethical foundation to become responsible citizens.

“True Knowledge is transformative. It changes the life of the seeker. It fosters new innovations, discoveries, and research while instilling core values like integrity, patience, and honesty. The true Knowledge allows an individual to contribute meaningfully to society and the nation.

We must understand that the right education triggers curiosity and creative thinking and inspires students to explore the unknown.

It should be our prime responsibility to nurture future-oriented talent and create a conducive environment where the students acquire knowledge and education in their truest forms,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also called upon the youth to find their inner voice and achieve excellence in life.

“You are the future of this nation and the engine of its growth. The responsibility for steering India towards a Viksit Bharat lies on your shoulders,” he further said.

Advisor, Amar Ujala Group, Shri Uday Sinha; Executive Editor, Amar Ujala Group, Dr. Indu Shekhar Pancholi, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, Dr KS Chandrasekar; Principal Secretary, School Education, RN Sharma; Editors and members of Amar Ujala Group; teachers, students and their parents were present.