LG Sinha felicitates CIPS Award Winners in Srinagar, calls for Innovation in Governance

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday felicitated the winners of the Centre for Innovations in Public Systems (CIPS) Awards at a ceremony held in Srinagar.

The CIPS awards recognize and celebrate transformative initiatives in public systems that drive rapid social and economic progress while inspiring others to become agents of change.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor underlined the importance of fostering a culture of innovation within governance to achieve the vision of a developed Jammu and Kashmir.

“For Viksit Jammu Kashmir, we must nurture excellence and foster a culture of innovation within governance. We must redouble our effort to adopt modern practices to build a truly inclusive society and effective, transparent, and accountable governance,” Sinha said.

