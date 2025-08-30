LG Sinha felicitates Awardees of International Buddha Peace and Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Awards at Srinagar

Follow us on

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 30: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha felicitated the Awardees of International Buddha Peace Awards and Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Awards, organised by Buddhanjali Research Foundation, at Srinagar.

The event was also graced by Shri Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor extended his heartiest congratulations to all the award winners and lauded their significant contributions to the society.

“The contribution of each one of the Awardees is an inspiration for all. They are embodiment of courage, harmony, peace, selfless-service, nationalism and they represent the idea of India,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the youth to re-affirm their commitment to the noble values and ideals of Mahatma Buddha and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, and make their valuable contribution to nation-building, while serving the humanity with dedication and devotion and spreading the values of peace and harmony.

“The greatest art of living is one that includes the welfare of others. We have to give the message to the society that social values, such as selfless service, can only be preserved by adhering to the path of morality.

It is also our collective responsibility to inspire the society to be proud of its rich cultural heritage,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, an aspiring India is moving towards becoming a Viksit Bharat.

“Along with self-reliance, a new self-confidence has also been awakened in our country and we remain focused on our goal of a developed India.

India is the hope for the world and it can show humanity the path to a prosperous and happy future,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor paid homage to the citizens who have lost their lives in the recent natural calamities in Jammu Kashmir. He reiterated the commitment of the Government of India and UT Administration for the rehabilitation of the affected families.

He also said that the upliftment and respect of everyone from weaker and deprived sections of the society is our aim and it is our commitment to ensure youth and women are empowered to move forward on the path of development.

Ms Neelam Sonker, former Member of Parliament; Shri Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Shri Kailash Masoom, Chairman, Buddhanjali Research Foundation; Shri Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Shri Basharat Qayoom, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama; Dr.G.V.Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Srinagar; Shri Dasbabu Jayswal, Shri Yuvraj Kumar, Film Actor, senior officials, and people from different walks of life were present at the felicitation ceremony.