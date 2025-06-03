LG Sinha extends greetings on auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami  

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings to the people, especially Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Heartiest greetings to the people, especially Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.”

“May the divine blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani continue to illuminate our paths, ushering in peace, happiness, and prosperity for all.” the post reads.