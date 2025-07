Srinagar, July 30: The Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today expressed grief over the tragic road accident at Behnipora area of Handwara in which Shri Irshad Ahmed Lone, a Government Teacher, lost his life and many have been injured.

“I am deeply grieved by the tragic road accident in Handwara. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Shri Irshad Ahmed Lone who lost his life. I pray for the early recovery of those injured in this accident,” the Lieutenant Governor said.