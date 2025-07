Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday Expressed Grief Over Tragic Landslide at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in which a devotee unfortunately lost his life.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic landslide incident at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in which a devotee unfortunately lost his life”.

“Directed Shrine Board to provide best possible medical care and support to the injured pilgrims. I’m constantly monitoring the situation,”the post reads.