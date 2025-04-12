LG Sinha expresses grief over tragic Handwara road accident 

Jammu, April 12: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed his deep anguish over the tragic bus accident at Handwara in which two young students lost their lives and some were injured.

The Lieutenant Governor has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed to the Almighty to give the bereaved families the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

In a post on X , LG Sinha wrote, “The news of the death of two young students in Handwara College Bus accident is extremely heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved family members. Praying for the early recovery of the injured”.