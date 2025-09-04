LG Sinha Expresses Grief Over Landslide Incident in Himachal’s Kullu 

Follow us on

Srinagar, September 04: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the unfortunate landslide incident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, in which a resident of J&K has lost his life, and many others are feared trapped.

“The landslide incident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, is unfortunate and saddening. A resident of J&K has lost his life, and many others are feared trapped under the debris. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, and I pray for the safety and well-being of others,” the Lieutenant Governor said.