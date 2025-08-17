BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha expresses grief over Kathua landslide tragedy, briefs Home Minister Amit Shah

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the devastating rain-triggered landslides that struck several areas of Kathua district.

Calling the tragedy “mind-numbing,” the Lieutenant Governor said his thoughts were with the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured. “I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the devastating rain-triggered landslides in Kathua. The tragedy is mind-numbing,” Sinha said in a statement.

The LG informed that he had briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation and ongoing relief measures. He said rescue and relief operations are being carried out by the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and the local administration.

Sinha added that he has directed senior civil and police officials to coordinate and execute rescue and aid operations in the affected areas, while ensuring on-site medical assistance to the injured.

Authorities have intensified efforts to clear debris and restore connectivity to cut-off villages. Relief teams are working round-the-clock to shift affected families to safer locations and provide immediate assistance.

