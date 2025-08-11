BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha Expresses Grief Over Death of Two J&K Police Officers Killed in Srinagar Road Accident 

Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K

Srinagar, August 11: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha has expressed deep grief over the death of J&K Police’s PSI Sachin Verma of 23 Bn IRP and PSI Shubam Seth of 21 Bn IRP in a tragic road accident in Nowgam area of Srinagar.

“Anguished by tragic road accident in Nowgam, Srinagar. It is deeply saddening that two PSIs Sachin Verma and Shubam Seth have lost their lives. We will never forget their exemplary service to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

