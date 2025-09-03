BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha expresses gratitude to PM Modi, Union Health Minister for increase in MBBS seats in J&K

RK Online Desk
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda for approving an increase in MBBS seats across Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) in Jammu and Kashmir.

With the latest enhancement, the total intake capacity has risen from 1,185 to 1,375 seats.

Highlighting the significant progress made in medical education under the current leadership, the LG said, “Under Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji’s leadership, the number of additional MBBS and PG seats has increased considerably over the last few years. He has ensured accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare for all in the Union Territory.”

Sinha noted that the expansion of medical education infrastructure will not only benefit aspiring doctors but will also contribute to improving healthcare delivery across J&K. “The government’s focus remains on creating opportunities for our youth while simultaneously strengthening healthcare facilities for citizens,” he added.

The LG reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continue working in close coordination with the Centre to further enhance healthcare facilities and ensure better medical education standards in the Union Territory.

