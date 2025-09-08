LG Sinha Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi, J.P. Nadda for Sanctioning 50 MBBS Seats for SMVDIME

Follow us on

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday Expressed Gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister For Health and Family Welfare, J.P Nadda for sanctioning 50 MBBS seats for newly established Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME).

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon’ble Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda Ji for sanctioning 50 MBBS seats for newly established Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME).”

“The Shrine Board in its 71st Meeting held on 19th August 2023 had granted in-principle approval for establishment of a 50-seat Medical College at Kakryal, with a long term plan for up-gradation to a 100-seat Medical College subsequently,”LG Sinha said.

“This decision not only fulfills the resolve of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to provide world-class Medical Education in J&K but also our objectives to improve healthcare access, increasing highly skilled medical professionals in underserved areas”,he said.

He further added in a post , “Our aim is to help more MBBS aspirants to study in the UT and we have made significant strides in this area by increasing MBBS seats in the past few years. These achievements will ensure greater access to specialized care and build a stronger healthcare system.”