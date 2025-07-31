LG Sinha expresses gratitude to all Stakeholders involved in arrangement of Amarnath Yatra 

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders involved in the arrangement of Holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra after it crossed the figure of 4 Lakh darshans today.

The Lieutenant Governor in post on X said: “Baba Amarnath makes the impossible, possible. With his blessings, the Holy Yatra today crossed the figure of 4 Lakh. I bow to Lord Shiva for this miracle and express my gratitude to everyone involved in making the holy pilgrimage a divine experience for devotees.

The record number of Darshans and arrival of devotees from across the country and the globe is a testament to India’s unity and its resolve to overcome the challenges. I am truly thankful to the devotees, who have shown immense faith and strengthened our priceless spiritual heritage.

This godly expedition is incomparable not because it is arduous and challenging but because it is an inimitable journey into pure bliss. It’s a spiritual experience and gives an opportunity to devotees to know themselves and offers deep trust and fills their hearts with infinite gratitude”.