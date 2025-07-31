BreakingKashmir

LG Sinha expresses gratitude to all Stakeholders involved in arrangement of Amarnath Yatra 

Yatra crossed figure of 4 Lakh Darshans today

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders involved in the arrangement of Holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra after it crossed the figure of 4 Lakh darshans today.

The Lieutenant Governor in post on X said: “Baba Amarnath makes the impossible, possible. With his blessings, the Holy Yatra today crossed the figure of 4 Lakh. I bow to Lord Shiva for this miracle and express my gratitude to everyone involved in making the holy pilgrimage a divine experience for devotees.

The record number of Darshans and arrival of devotees from across the country and the globe is a testament to India’s unity and its resolve to overcome the challenges. I am truly thankful to the devotees, who have shown immense faith and strengthened our priceless spiritual heritage.

This godly expedition is incomparable not because it is arduous and challenging but because it is an inimitable journey into pure bliss. It’s a spiritual experience and gives an opportunity to devotees to know themselves and offers deep trust and fills their hearts with infinite gratitude”.

No ifs or buts, we support Govt, says Tariq Karra
Ensure return, rehabilitation of KPs: Bhan urges PM Modi
Gujarat: Mortal remains of father-son killed in Pahalgam terror attack arrive at their residence in Bhavnagar; CM pays last respects
27 students from Kashmir meet Punjab Governor
Amid heat wave, DSEK orders change in school timings
Share This Article
Previous Article Sakeena Itoo, Javid Dar visit GMC Handwara, enquire about well being of road accident victims
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Sakeena Itoo, Javid Dar visit GMC Handwara, enquire about well being of road accident victims
Breaking Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti condemns brutal police killings, Demands Justice for Parvez Ahmed and Persecuted Gujjar-Bakerwal Community
Breaking Jammu
Food Safety Department seizes and destroys 1200 Kg of spoiled meat in Srinagar
Breaking
CM Omar Abdullah invites travellers to explore Kashmir, highlights J&K’s year-round attractions
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News