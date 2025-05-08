LG Sinha directs Officials to act sternly against Public disorder and fake news

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today reviewed the security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo; DGP, l Nalin Prabhat; Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti; ADGP CID, Shri Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari; Divisional Commissioners, IGPs, DIGs, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and other senior officers of administration and police department.

The Lieutenant Governor took stock of the situation and the preparedness in the various districts of the UT. The officials also briefed the Lieutenant Governor the actionable measures taken on the directions passed during the meetings on May 06 to ensure Physical infrastructure, Public safety and Cyber security. The Lieutenant Governor directed the officials to be on alert and deal sternly with any attempts to disturb public order and take the strongest possible measures to prevent fake news and disinformation.

“I have full confidence in the ability of officials, Police and security forces to face any emergent situation. Seamless coordination among the Administration, Police and Armed Forces is the key in the present situation. Deputy Commissioners and SSPs must together visit the vulnerable areas and spend time with people on the ground and focus on their needs and be responsive,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor directed Divisional Commissioners to meet prominent citizens and ensure continuous public engagement. He said other district officers should also visit border areas and meet the citizens and ensure their safety, medicare etc.

“We have to take precautionary measures and be prepared for any exigency. Ensure effective execution of Evacuation plan and other SoPs. All basic facilities at shelter centres to be ensured,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that our armed forces have accomplished the goal of demolishing terror factories inside Pakistan and ensured that no one dares to indulge in this kind of misadventure in future.

“The adversary, however, is targeting civilians and on the night of 07-08 May 2025, attempted to engage a number of military targets in the country and the UT of Jammu Kashmir. These were neutralised. We need to be alert and Civil Administration, Defence and law enforcement authorities must work unitedly to tackle all the challenges on the ground,” the Lieutenant Governor said.