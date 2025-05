Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday Directed District Administration for timely completion of Bunkers.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Div Com Kashmir & DC Kupwara today briefed about ongoing appraisal of requirements and construction of bunkers through Gram Sabhas.”

“Directed Dist Admin for timely completion of bunkers. It is our collective responsibility to ensure safety and rehabilitation of affected families.”the post reads.