LG Sinha delivers inaugural address at 22nd Foundation Day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha delivered the inaugural address at 22nd Foundation Day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University through video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University today stands as a beacon of knowledge, innovation, inspiration and cultural pride of Jammu & Kashmir, recognized and respected not only at national but global level.

“Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University is playing an important role in creating human resources in accordance with the global changes. In its journey the University has blossomed into an institution of excellence, nurturing minds and transforming lives,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor announced that the long pending persistent demand of non-teaching employees of the University belonging to lower middle level and below has been fulfilled.

“As per the approval accorded all non-teaching employees of this category who were earlier on 05 years contract system and whose contract period were continuously renewed shall now be regularised and the contract system is hereby removed.

This decision reaffirms our commitment to fairness, talent retention, and professional growth. This move will strengthen the foundation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University and provide the employees with a renewed sense of stability in their jobs, empowering them to contribute to the university’s development with even greater confidence and dedication,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also congratulated the management, faculty, staff and students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University for making its mark among the top 100 universities in the country, in a short span of time.

It is inspiring to see the university’s transformation into a multi-disciplinary institution, in line with the National Education Policy. The increasing enrolment in programs like Design Your Own Degree, B.Tech-Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and MSc Data Science is also impressive, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the faculty members to develop a skill-driven learning environment in the campus.

“We have the onerous responsibility of preparing the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, architects and skilled professionals in the country,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also encouraged the students to dedicate the skills and knowledge they acquired at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University to contribute to nation-building.

He observed that the creation of a developed India and the prosperity of the society are the criteria for the usefulness of education. He asked the Alumni to address the needs of the society and contribute in improving the university.

The Lieutenant Governor also paid homage to the citizens who have lost their lives during the recent natural calamities in Kishtwar and Kathua.

With a whole-of-government approach, relief work is underway on a war footing. I have also spoken to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Hon’ble Home Minister Amit Shah and the Government of India is fully committed to proper rehabilitation of the affected families as quickly as possible, he further said.

Baldev Raj, Member of Legislative Assembly; Ashok Bhan and Gunjan Rana- Members of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Shantmanu, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education; Prof. Pragati Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Mata Vaishno Devi University; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; senior officials, faculty members, staff, and students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University were present.