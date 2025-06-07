LG Sinha Congratulates University of Kashmir for achieving prestigious A++ Grade by NAAC

Srinagar, June 07: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today extended his heartiest congratulations to the Vice Chancellor, faculty, staff, and students of University of Kashmir for attaining the prestigious A++ Grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), and securing an outstanding Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.68 on a seven-point scale.

Calling it a proud moment for J&K UT, the Lieutenant Governor said the A++ Grade places the University of Kashmir among the top institutions in the country, further strengthening its role as a beacon of knowledge and innovation.

“It is a matter of pride that two universities of J&K UT- University of Jammu with CGPA Score of 3.72 and University of Kashmir with CGPA Score of 3.68, have achieved A++ Grade. This is a rare phenomenon in academic history where two Universities of a Union Territory have achieved this honour,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor dedicated this outstanding achievement to the faculty members, Vice Chancellors, non-teaching staff and country’s top higher education experts who tirelessly worked in the past 5 years to transform J&K’s Universities and Colleges into Centres of Excellence.

“We also made a history in Colleges Category when Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar secured an A++ Grade in January 2024. We have set an example by continued pursuit of excellence in education and innovation with a larger vision of building Viksit J&K,” the Lieutenant Governor further said.