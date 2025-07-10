BreakingJammu and Kashmir NewsSports

LG Sinha congratulates Jammu's Rajat Charak for winning Gold at Wushu Asia Cup in China

In a proud moment for Jammu and Kashmir and the entire nation, Rajat Charak, a valiant soldier of the Indian Army and a native of Jammu, has clinched the gold medal at the prestigious Wushu Asia Cup held in Jilin, China.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his heartfelt congratulations to Charak, lauding his exceptional performance and dedication to both the nation and the sport.

“Congratulations to the proud son of Jammu & valiant soldier of the Indian Army, Rajat Charak on winning the Gold medal at the Wushu Asia Cup held in Jilin, China. His stellar performance has brought immense pride to J&K and the entire nation. I wish him continued success and glory in times to come,” the Lt Governor said in a message.

Charak’s victory is being widely celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir, with social media platforms flooded with congratulatory messages for the athlete who has yet again showcased the spirit, strength, and talent of the region on the international stage.

