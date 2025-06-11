Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha Conducts On-Site Inspection of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board’s Disaster Management, Yatri Niwas Complex at Baltal 

LG also interacts with the taskforce and staff of BRO

Ganderbal, June 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today conducted the on-site inspection of the Disaster Management and Yatri Niwas Complex of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board at Baltal axis in Ganderbal.

The Lieutenant Governor ascertained the progress of the work being carried out at the site, and directed the officials for timely completion of the infrastructure projects being developed to enhance facilities for pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

At Domail, the Lieutenant Governor also interacted with the members of the taskforce and staff of BRO engaged in improving and maintaining the yatra track.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Shri SJM Gillani, MD J&K Police Housing Corporation; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Shri Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Shri VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Shri Jatin Kishore, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal and other senior officials.

