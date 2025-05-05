Developing StoryKashmir

LG Sinha conducts on-site inspection of Amarnath Shrine Board’s Office & Yatri Niwas at Pantha Chowk

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today conducted the on-site inspection and reviewed ongoing construction work of the Office and Yatri Niwas of Shri Amarnath ji Shrine Board at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar.

The Lieutenant Governor ascertained the progress of the work and emphasised on timely completion of the project. He was informed that the construction work of four floors is completed and the rest of the two floors are expected to be completed by the end of the month of June.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the officials and directed them to accelerate the progress of identified works for the convenience of pilgrims.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board; Shri Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar and other senior officials.

You Might Also Like

GoI to set-up first health emergency operation centre in J&K

Jhelum Stadium Janbazpora in B’la renamed as ‘General Bipin Rawat Stadium’

Sensitization workshop for nature guides held in Kazinag National Park

Fast-track court in Kupwara convicts 2 persons in NDPS cases

No proposal for school upgradation in Kupwara: Govt

Share This Article
Previous Article BSF detains Pakistani national for illegally crossing border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

BSF detains Pakistani national for illegally crossing border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
Breaking
Police arrests drug peddler in Ganderbal
Breaking
Authorities urge evacuation in Akhnoor as Chenab river water level set to rise
Breaking
Cyber attack alert: Pakistan cyber force claims breach of Indian Defence Institutions
Breaking