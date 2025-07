Srinagar, July 15: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condoled the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Ponda area of District Doda today.

In a condolence message, the Lieutenant Governor has said: “Pained by the loss of lives due to the tragic road accident in Doda. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured.”