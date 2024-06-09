LG Sinha condemns Reasi terror attack, says those behind this heinous act will be punished soon

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday condemned a terrorist attack on bus carrying pilgrims in which 10 people were killed and 33 others injured in Reasi district.

LG sinha said that all those behind this heinous act will be punished soon.

In a post on X, LG Sinha said, “I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces and JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists.”

“PM Narendra Modi Ji took stock of the situation and has asked me to constantly monitor the situation. All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. Hon’ble PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care & assistance”, he said.