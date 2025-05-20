LG Sinha chairs Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting at Raj Bhawan

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today chaired Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar to review the current security scenario in the Union Territory and the security arrangements for the annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

The meeting was attended by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Chief Secretary Shri Atal Dulloo, DGP Shri Nalin Prabhat, GoC 15 Corps Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, GoC 16 Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra, GoC 9 Corps Lt Gen Rajan Sharawat, Air Vice Marshal Vikas Sharma, AOC J&K, Principal Secretary Home Shri Chandraker Bharti, ADGP CID Shri Nitish Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO SASB Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, senior officials of Armed Forces, CAPFs, J&K Police, Intelligence Agencies and civil administration.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated armed forces, Security agencies and J&K Police for ‘Operation Sindoor’ and successfully neutralising the terrorists in the past few days.

The Lieutenant Governor directed all the security agencies for precise, intelligence-led operations to neutralise terrorists and dismantling of support cells. He discussed the key strategies and broader counter-terrorism approaches for security and intelligence agencies to achieve the goal of ‘Terror-Free J&K’.

He also reviewed the security preparedness for Shri Amarnathji Yatra which is scheduled from 3rd July to 9th August 2025 and directed the senior officials of Armed Forces, CAPFs, Intelligence Agencies and J&K Police to take all necessary action to ensure safe and peaceful sacred pilgrimage.